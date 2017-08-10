Turtle Talk, lighting workshop Saturday on the beach

As sea turtle hatchling season peaks, is becomes important for visitors and residents to understand turtle-friendly practices.

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring will host an informational talk and turtle-friendly lighting workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at the picnic tables near the south end of the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

AMITW volunteers will talk about “a day in the life” of a turtle watch volunteer, with tips and giveaways. Additionally turtle watch volunteers will provide a display and workshop on proper lighting during sea turtle nesting and hatchling season, which runs through October.

During August, sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from nests on island beaches, and lighting visible from the shoreline can disorient them away from the water. Through eventsincluding weekly Turtle Talks, AMITW is informing people about how to prevent disorientations.

For more information about the Turtle Talk and lighting workshop, visit AMITW on Facebook or call Fox at 941-778-5638.