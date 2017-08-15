Turtle watch continues free beach talks in August

We’re tallking about sharing the beach habitat with wildlife, especially sea turtles.

As sea turtle hatchling season peaks, it becomes more and more important for visitors and residents to understand turtle-friendly practices.

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring will host informational talks and turtle-friendly lighting workshops at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, starting at the picnic tables near the south end of the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, and progressing on the beachfront, where there are numerous nests.

AMITW volunteers will talk about “a day in the life” of a turtle watch volunteer, offering tips and giveaways. Additionally, turtle watch volunteers will provide a display and workshop on proper lighting during sea turtle nesting and hatchling season, which runs through October.

During August, sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from nests on island beaches, and lighting visible from the shoreline can disorient them away from the water.

Through events like weekly Turtle Talks, AMITW is informing people about how to prevent disorientations and how to take part in an eco-friendly vacation on Anna Maria Island.

For more information about the Turtle Talk and lighting workshop, visit AMITW on Facebook or call Fox at 941-778-5638.