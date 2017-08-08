Waterline faces ‘significant crisis’ to open in August

A “significant crisis” is developing as an Aug. 14 deadline approaches for permits to open the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club in Holmes Beach.

Attorney Robert Lincoln, representing developer Mainsail Lodging and Development of Tampa, has complained to the Holmes Beach city attorney and mayor about difficulties in obtaining final construction inspections and approvals for the resort.

City officials, however, indicate Mainsail has not completed the work necessary to gain the permits.

Lincoln accused building official James McGuinness of being unresponsive to attempts to obtain temporary certificates of occupancy for four new Waterline buildings, including the central lodge, east and west wings and building B.

“Mr. McGuinness seems to be unwilling or unable to provide a punch list of final inspection and approval issues for the project or the final (certificate of occupancy),” Lincoln wrote in an Aug. 2 email to Holmes Beach city attorney Patty Petruff. “It appears there will be a significant crisis if Mainsail cannot get the information it needs to obtain and pass the inspections it needs to obtain a (temporary certificate of occupancy) on or before Aug. 14.”

In a responding Aug. 2 email, McGuinness said a significant amount of work remains to be completed by Mainsail contractors and inspected by city officials before a certificate of occupancy can be issued. He also noted Florida building code requires permit holders to notify building officials when work is ready for inspection and to provide access.

Mayor Bob Johnson indicated he believes McGuinness has done his job.

“I’m not sure what they need that isn’t in Jim’s email,” Johnson wrote in an email response to Lincoln’s complaint.

McGuinness noted Mainsail also has yet to satisfy requirements for completion of drainage improvements on Sunrise Lane and set configurations for 37 rooms.

Brian Check, managing partner for Mainsail development, said a temporary certificate of occupancy was expected Aug. 1 and a full certificate of occupancy by Aug. 16.

Adding to the problem, Mainsail’s builder’s risk insurance expires Aug. 15 and there will be no extensions, Check said.

“If we do not have a sufficient TCO for the entire property by then, we will be in default with our lender and the terms of the loan agreement,” Check wrote in an Aug. 2 email to McGuinness.

Resort reservations are on the books beginning Aug. 16, which is when general manager Sandy Zinck said she expects to open.

“If we are unable to honor those reservations starting on that date we will have to move those guests to another property at our expense,” Check emailed.

The resort at the corner of Gulf and Marina drives will feature 37 two-bedroom suites and kitchens, 2,000 square feet of meeting space, Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen restaurant, a swimming pool and a 50-slip marina.

Even if Mainsail manages to qualify for its permits, a member of the building department said it appears far too much construction remains to make an opening possible in two weeks. Materials are strewn about the project, including windows, insulation and doors. Most of the buildings and units appear to be empty shells and the driveways and parking areas are unpaved.

Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development of Tampa, placed the value of the new project at $29 million.

Room reservations are offered through Marriott’s reservation system. Rates are expected to start at less than $300 per night and range up to roughly $700.