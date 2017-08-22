Week 6 winner, Reel-ing in atmosphere
New Top Notch photo contest deadline July 21
The Islander’s Top Notch contest is underway.
The contest celebrates what still is known as the “Kodak moment,” despite the widespread switch from lm to digital technology.
Look now to July 21 for the second week’s dead-line.The contest includes six weekly front-page win- ners. Each receives an Islander “More than a mullet wrapper” T-shirt.
One weekly photo will take the top prize in the Top Notch contest, earning the photographer $100 from The Islander and an array of gifts and gift cards from local merchants.
A pet photo winner and pet prize is announced in the nal week.
Look online for complete rules and details.
Please, note, each photo must be included in a single email to topnotch@islander.org with the name of the photographer; date the photo was taken; location and description, names of recognizable people; and address and phone number for the photographer.
More rules — Top Notch Announcement Rules — must be observed.