Anna Maria votes to retain building official — with caveats

A public records request in Anna Maria revealed building official Jimmy Strickland failed to collect required documents before issuing a building permit in December 2016.

However, Anna Maria city commissioners voted Aug. 30 in an emergency commission meeting to give Strickland a vote of confidence, allowing him to remain on the job.

The vote included caveats that Strickland take courses on public records and FEMA to refresh his knowledge.

In June, the city of Anna Maria received a public records request from Spiro Paizes, a Sarasota-based building contractor, regarding construction at 417 Spring Ave., a single-family residence owned by Kelly Preston.

Paizes contacted the city on behalf of Jeffrey Young, who lives next door to Preston, claiming Young wanted to do construction on his home similar to the work on his neighbor’s home.

The ongoing work at the Preston property by contractor Frank Agnelli was thought to potentially exceed the FEMA 50 percent rule and Paizes sought the name of the appraiser who estimated the value of the construction work.

Former city hall employee Kristine Dittman denied Paizes the documents he requested, claiming they were private.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said Aug. 30 that Dittman informed him she was instructed to say so by Strickland.

However, an investigation by the city clerk’s office revealed Strickland had not collected all the required documents — including the FEMA paperwork and an appraisal — before approving the building permit in December 2016 for Preston’s remodel work.

At the city commission meeting Aug. 30, Murphy said the consequences of the issue were vast, adding the city was in dispute with Paizes, who alleges the city favors Agnelli.

“It’s a whole lot of frustration on my part, as manager of this city, to be confronted with this case,” Murphy said.

On Sept. 1, Murphy said Paizes had since reviewed the appraisal Agnelli submitted and withdrew his complaint.

Murphy said Aug. 30 that a weakness of Strickland is his desire to please others, which sometimes contradicts his role as rule-enforcer and gatekeeper.

However, Murphy also said upon reviewing Strickland’s case history, the incorrectly issued permit for the work at Preston’s home appeared to be a one-time error.

“He’s reliable, shows up on time, doesn’t take time off, for the most part he’s doing the job. People like him,” Murphy said.

Murphy added that he and other commissioners had been contacted by supporters of Strickland.

“We let one out the door,” Strickland said when commissioners invited him to explain.

He said the building department’s checklist was improved in the months since the erroneous permit was issued. He said the changes came about as the result of a shift in the department staff.

“Sounds like you’re saying ‘I screwed up,’” said Commissioner Dale Woodland.

“Basically so,” Strickland responded.

Commissioner Carol Carter advocated for Strickland during the meeting. “Having worked very closely with Jimmy, I found him to be personable and honest. People make mistakes and this was a big one. You hate to see somebody’s reputation and career ruined by one instance,” she said.

Strickland has worked for the city for more than two years. He receives a salary of about $140,000 annually and benefits.