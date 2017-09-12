Anna Maria’s proposed 2017-18 budget by the numbers

The city of Anna Maria will hold the first of two public hearings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, for the proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

A final hearing and vote on the budget ordinance will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

The budget is balanced with income and expenditures at $5,007,069, up about $300,000 from the current year.

2017-18 budget

Total proposed expenditures: $5,007,069.

Total proposed revenues: $5,007,069.

Reserve fund: $3,105,742.21.

Proposed millage rate: 2.05.

Rollback rate: 1.8728.

Total assessed property value: $989,355,709.

While th millage rate for ad valorem taxes remains the same, 2.05, it is a tax increase for property owners. The rollback rate, the rate required to produce the same revenue as the current year — and avoid a tax increase — is 1.8728. Instead, Anna Maria anticipates a $639k increase in ad valorem revenue.

Mayor Dan Murphy also proposed increasing the city’s reserve fund to $3.1 million, 62 percent of the budget, up from $2.4 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Major projects in the new budget include installing sail shades in the City Pier Park on the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard, engineering and repairs to the Anna Maria City Pier, replacing the drainage swale at the entrance of the city with vertical infiltration and stormwater drainage improvements.

The city has budgeted $734k for capital outlay, including $275k for improving the park and $200,000 for pier repairs.

Stormwater drainage projects for the 2017-18 year will cost $661,000, including Palm Avenue, Elm Avenue, the northern portion of North Shore Drive, a portion of road from Alamanda Road to Poinsettia Road and portions of South Bay Boulevard.

The city designated approximately $488,000 for the drainage project, while the remainder will come from the city’s contingency fund.

The budget also has a $145,000 line item for property acquisition for the purpose of developing green spaces and pocket parks throughout the city.

Attorney’s fees are down across the board due to an anticipated decrease in the flow of Bert Harris claims.

The city’s contract with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is budgeted at $725,677.91, up $33,740.97 from the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Revenue and expenses for the building department and code enforcement is $759,835.67. The departments also carried over $115,335.67 in revenue from previous years.