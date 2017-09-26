Aqua by the Bay hearing continued

Manatee County commissioners will hear and possibly act Oct. 3 on a proposal for a large-scale development of Aqua by the Bay.

High-rise condo buildings and a 2-mile-long lagoon adjacent to Sarasota Bay are part of the developers’ proposal for 2,894 residential units and 78,000 square feet of commercial space on 529 acres southeast of Cortez.

Long Bar Pointe LLLP and Cargor Partners VIII LLLP, controlled by Carlos Beruff and Larry Lieberman, requested the extension in an Aug. 31 letter to Nicole Knapp, county planning manager, which asked for a “full board” to consider the development.

According to Knapp, Commissioner Charles Smith was unavailable for a Sept. 29 hearing.

In May and August hearings on Aqua, the Manatee Board of County Commissioners heard testimony from the developers and county staff, as well as public comment from people and organizations opposed to the project.

The Oct. 3 hearing will be closed to public comment, according to a county notice.

Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac announced at an August hearing the continued proceeding would be closed unless there was a substantial change in the developers’ application.

The commission hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.