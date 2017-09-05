Crystal clear waters replaced by sweet water, fish still bite

If you’re looking to dip a line into the crystal-clear waters surrounding Anna Maria Island, it’s not going to happen this week.

Of course, you can go fishing, but as for the clear water, you may have to wait for Lake Manatee to stop draining blackened “sweet water” into Tampa Bay via the Manatee River.

Although the fresh water has flooded along with runoff from the river, don’t think it has curtailed the fishing. It has not.

There are still plenty of snook, trout and redfish to keep you busy. And, if nothing else, it’s just cool to be out on the water when such a change is occurring. I can’t help but look behind the boat as I’m running on the bay waters to see the red-gold tinge to the wake as it churns behind the engine. I could swear I’m running in fresh water at Lake Manatee.

Now, water this dark does compromise visibility for spotting fish , but that’s easily resolved with “chummers.” You’re going to have to put your “fishy sense” to the test.

On my Southernaire charters, I’m seeing numerous spotted seatrout being reeled up to the boat — on some mornings 50-60 trout. Out of those, you might catch 40 in the 14-inch range. Yeah, just under slot again — throw them back. But for action, the bite is excellent.

I’m seeing a few pompano skip here and there, usually as I’m bringing the boat down off plane to approach a flat and start fishing. To catch these golden nuggets, I’m keeping a rod rigged and ready with a small hot-pink jig. The pompano seem to love it and, within seconds, they’re hitting the jig and screaming out the drag.

Also, snook are abundant around mangrove shorelines and oyster bars. I’m not seeing a lot of keeper-fish since the Sept. 1 start of season, but I’m seeing a few. Free-lining shiners is proving to be most productive. Redfish are present in these areas, too, although they are not as apparent as the snook.

And speaking of snook, this open snook season will run through Nov. 30. The slot remains the same at 28-33 inches and anglers are allowed to harvest one fish per day per person — not including the captain and crew. And remember, to keep a snook, you need a fishing license and a snook stamp.

Capt. Warren Girle is fishing inshore on the lush grass flats of Sarasota Bay. By drifting and jigging with DOA Cal jigs, Girle is putting clients onto a variety of species. Seatrout, the most frequent bite, is quick to inhale the small plastic grub, and keeper-size fish up to 20 inches are being caught. Other species taking the jig include macks, ladyfish, jack crevalle and bluefish.

On nearshore structure, Girle is finding numerous mangrove snapper to accommodate his clients. Bottom-fishing with live shiners is attracting these tasty fish to the hook. Most catches are 15-18 inches. Mixed in are an occasional flounder or juvenile grouper.

Capt. Aaron Lowman is fishing the flats of southern Tampa Bay for a variety of fish. Snook, redfish and spotted seatrout are the three most predominant species. Targeting snook is providing the best action for anglers who want to catch high quantities of fish. Anchoring and chumming along mangrove shorelines during strong outgoing tides is resulting in rallies of linesiders 20-26 inches for Lowman’s clients. As for the redfish, they are being found with the snook bite.

Spotted seatrout are being found on deeper grass flats away from shore. Grass flats 3-4 feet adjacent to channels or other deep drop offs are holding good numbers of fish, according to Lowman. Free-lining live shiners in these areas is resulting in a cooler of trout in the 15- to 20-inch slot.

Jim Malfese at the Rod & Reel Pier is seeing over-sized redfish reeled to the deck on a daily basis. These reds are all over the maximum length of 27 inches. In fact, most are coming in anywhere from 32-38 inches and some even bigger. For bait, jumbo shrimp, pinfish or chunks of fresh mullet can get the job done.

Other catches at the R&R include snook, flounder and Spanish mackerel. The most abundant catch is mackerel, which can be taken either by lure or bait. Silver spoons or small white jigs are a go-to for artificials. As for live bait, you can’t beat a free-lined shiner on a small, long shank hook.

Capt. David White of Anna Maria Charters is known for his night charters, when he takes anglers fly fishing for snook. If you’re willing to fish late, this is something worth trying. Targeting snook at night is productive, as they are considered a nocturnal feeder. Stripping a fly through the glow of a green underwater light and watching it get inhaled by a voracious snook is enough to momentarily make one’s heart stop. What’s better, while targeting snook, you’re apt to hook into some “gator” trout in the process. For fly patterns, White is using some that resemble small shiners or shrimp.

Send high-resolution photos and fishing reports to fish@islander.org.