Gang-member with gun arrested in Bradenton Beach

A 16-year-old from Plant City was taken to a juvenile detention facility Sept. 3 after witnesses reported the male brandishing a 9 mm pistol at several people at Coquina Beach.

Bradenton Beach police apprehended the juvenile for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon while at the beach near the 2000 block of Gulf Drive South after he retreated to a vehicle.

The juvenile was the only person in the vehicle.

The report stated the juvenile’s mother at the scene consented to a search in which officers found the gun under a seat where her son had been sitting.

BBPD checked the warrants and determined the male has a gang member status and, according to the report, the male “openly admitted to gang involvement.”

The juvenile told police he showed the gun to the others because he was afraid he was going to be jumped.