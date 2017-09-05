Holmes Beach election proceeds to ballot, 4 for 3 seats

There will be a ballot in Holmes Beach for three seats on the city commission, and four people are in the running.

Holmes Beach Commissioner Jean Peelen announced on the eve of qualifying that she will not run for a fourth consecutive two-year term in office.

Instead, she’s thrown her support to Jim Kihm, a political newcomer.

“I have decided not to run again for the Holmes Beach City Commission,” Peelen said in an email to her followers Aug. 31. “The reasons are both personal and political.”

The 76-year-old Peelen cited health issues, which she said are not life-threatening, but she feels robbed of the stamina it takes to be a commissioner.

“If the commissioner job is taken as seriously as I take it, it requires a lot of physical, mental and emotional energy,” Peelen emailed. “I don’t want to continue at this pace. It’s just that simple.”

First elected to a two-year commission term in November 2011 and re-elected in 2013 and 2015, Peelen was commission chair 2012-13.

“It has been an honor to serve for the last six years,” Peelen wrote. “I will continue, as a ‘civilian’ to try to save this community we all love from becoming Disney West.”

Peelen called Kihm a budget expert who is “smart, ethical and totally committed to maintaining Holmes Beach as a residential community.”

“I met him when he was giving our commission heck over our budget projections a few years ago,” Peelen said. “And I still like him.”

Kihm said his business background includes time as a manager in pharmaceutical and medical devices and a director of construction.

“I am running for a two-year seat on the Holmes Beach City Commission because I feel my background and qualifications will help me make a positive contribution to the city,” Kihm said.

Kihm and wife Connie became full-time island residents in 2015. Connie Kihm is her husband’s campaign treasurer.

“I want to work to maintain the lifestyle that we have here in Holmes Beach and to promote common-sense solutions to problems,” he said.

His four-point platform is to balance homeowner and rental property rights, keep the city safe, press county and state officials and the Manatee County Tourist Development Council to share the expense of visitors and maintain home rule.

Five people, including Kihm, fellow challenger Rick Hurst and three incumbents, have qualified to run for the Holmes Beach City Commission. Hurst qualified on the final day, Sept. 1.

Incumbents Pat Morton, Carol Soustek and Marvin Grossman are running for re-election.

Four commission seats are being contested in the Nov. 7 election. Three seats carry two-year terms and one is for a year.

Grossman is unopposed for the one-year term and will automatically be returned to office in November. The other candidates are running for two-year terms.

Some cross-pollination in candidate support was reflected by petition signatures.

Kihm signed Grossman’s petition. Commission Chair Judy Titsworth signed Morton’s petition.

Nancy Rae Deal, serving as treasurer for Grossman, also signed Soustek’s petition.

Candidates must name a treasurer and establish a campaign account.

Treasurers include Deal, and Hurst, Morton and Soustek serving for themselves, in addition to Connie Kihm.

The maximum individual contribution for any candidate is $1,000 although candidates can contribute any amount to their own campaigns.

Political signs may be posted in Holmes Beach up to 45 days before the election, which would be Sunday, Sept. 24, at the earliest.

Commission seats are nonpartisan and represent the citywide electorate.

Holmes Beach had 2,806 registered voters as of Sept. 1, according to Michael Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections.

Holmes Beach election at a glance

Seats up for election: Two-year terms for seats held by Commissioners Jean Peelen, Carol Soustek and Pat Morton; and one-year term for seat held by Commissioner Marvin Grossman. Peelen has declined to run. Grossman, Morton and Soustek have qualified.

Candidates: Two-year terms: Carol Soustek, Pat Morton, Jim Kihm and Rick Hurst. Marvin Grossman is automatically returned to office.

Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polling place: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive.

Registered voters: 2,806 as of Sept. 1.

Early voting: None.

Information: votermanatee.com.