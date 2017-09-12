Holmes Beach mayor declares state of local emergency

The approach of Hurricane Irma spurred Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson to declare a state of local emergency effective 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

The move provided emergency management powers in the event Hurricane Irma proves a catastrophic hurricane for Holmes Beach.

The city can waive procedures and any formalities related to performing any public works necessary to ensure the health and safety of the community, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employing workers, using volunteers, renting equipment, acquiring and distributing supplies and spending public funds.

The local emergency declaration was to expire in 72 hours. The Holmes Beach City Commission can extend the declaration or terminate it as necessary.

A mandatory evacuation was declared Sept. 8 for Anna Maria Island by the Manatee County Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sept. 4 for all 67 Florida counties.