Manatee County School District announced there will be no school Sept. 8 in advance of the approaching Hurricane Irma.

Superintendent Diana Green made the announcement during an Emergency Operations Center news conference Sept. 6. She said schools would be readied for use as storm shelters.

Special needs shelters were organized first, followed by other regular shelters. Twenty-four schools in Manatee are designated as shelters, with three designated pet-friendly.