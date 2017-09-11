News alert for Islanders and those who care about Anna Maria Island 68 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The Island suffered minimal damage from hurricane Irma and little to no storm surge.

Traffic is moving back onto the island now.

On Manatee Avenue you must show identification as a resident.

On Cortez Road, anyone can return to the island.

Most people are planning on work and opening businesses late tomorrow or Wednesday.

As of this time, very few people on the island have power.

We hope everyone did well and if you have news to report please contact us at news@islandor.org or text 941-778-7978.

Stay safe and stay in touch.