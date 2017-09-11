News alert for Islanders and those who care about Anna Maria Island

by for islander.org | September 11, 2017
thumb image
Hurricane Irma over the Florida Keys

The Island suffered minimal damage from hurricane Irma and little to no storm surge.

Traffic is moving back onto the island now.

On Manatee Avenue you must show identification as a resident.

On Cortez Road, anyone can return to the island.

Most people are planning on work and opening businesses late tomorrow or Wednesday.

As of this time, very few people on the island have power.

We hope everyone did well and if you have news to report please contact us at news@islandor.org or text 941-778-7978.

Stay safe and stay in touch.

13 thoughts on “News alert for Islanders and those who care about Anna Maria Island

  2. Ann rully

    Here we are another who Anna Maria was our second home for 15 years. A true delight for all our family when they would visit. Our little piece of heaven! We sold our home last year but rented this winter and already have plans in place for 2018–An na
    Maria A place that remains in your heart forever may she always live on. Thank you joy bonner the islander for keeping us in touch with Anna Maria
    Ann and don rully Westport Connecticutv

  6. Stevie Coppin

    Thank you for this information. For those of us who are away from our homes this is essential.W e need to know the condition of our island!

  7. Lynn Baxter

    My famiiy have had the priviledge to visit Anna Maria 3 times in the last 18 months and we have become very attached to the Island and the Islanders. We were so fearful your beautiful island would be harmed by Irma and then so relieved when her path went Eastwards, although sorry for those affected in those areas.
    Stay safe, rebuild and repair and we will be back soon to have another injection of ‘Vitamin Sea’.
    Lynn & Chris Baxter from Yorkshire, England

