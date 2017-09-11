News alert for Islanders and those who care about Anna Maria Island
The Island suffered minimal damage from hurricane Irma and little to no storm surge.
Traffic is moving back onto the island now.
On Manatee Avenue you must show identification as a resident.
On Cortez Road, anyone can return to the island.
Most people are planning on work and opening businesses late tomorrow or Wednesday.
As of this time, very few people on the island have power.
We hope everyone did well and if you have news to report please contact us at news@islandor.org or text 941-778-7978.
Stay safe and stay in touch.
Love to you all. So scary to think AMI could disappear.
Here we are another who Anna Maria was our second home for 15 years. A true delight for all our family when they would visit. Our little piece of heaven! We sold our home last year but rented this winter and already have plans in place for 2018–An na
Maria A place that remains in your heart forever may she always live on. Thank you joy bonner the islander for keeping us in touch with Anna Maria
Ann and don rully Westport Connecticutv
We miss you, too! I hope we can plan to meet this winter for an adult beverage… see you soon. No power yet, but all is well. 99 percent well. 🤣
Does anyone know how bad the damages are in Holmes Beach gulf Drive/75th Street?
Very little damage anywhere. Just broken branches, downed trees, messed up pool cages. NO POWER in most areas.
Thank you! Happy to hear the island is ok. We are coming soon! Silvana and family from Switzerland.
So very happy the island is ok…
so happy to here. Such a beautiful place
Thank you for this information. For those of us who are away from our homes this is essential.W e need to know the condition of our island!
My famiiy have had the priviledge to visit Anna Maria 3 times in the last 18 months and we have become very attached to the Island and the Islanders. We were so fearful your beautiful island would be harmed by Irma and then so relieved when her path went Eastwards, although sorry for those affected in those areas.
Stay safe, rebuild and repair and we will be back soon to have another injection of ‘Vitamin Sea’.
Lynn & Chris Baxter from Yorkshire, England
Just got home and have power just offBridge Street.
Thank you so much for the update! Thankful for minor damage.