Obituaries – 09-06-2017

David Forrest Cannon

David “Bash” Forrest Cannon of Bradenton and formerly of Anna Maria Island, died Aug. 13.

He was born May 3, 1949, to Bruce and Millie in Patterson, New Jersey.

The youngest of five, he grew up in Smithville, Georgia, with his parents and four sisters.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.

He raised three children in Bradenton, teaching them the importance of hard work, family involvement, a sense of humor and defensive driving.

He shared his love of fishing, camping, cooking, competition, singing and playing country music on his guitar with many. He will be remembered as a teacher of the important things in life.

Lee R. Liskey

Lee R. Liskey, 90, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Aug. 23, in Anna Maria Island, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, July 12, 1927, was educated in Washington, D.C., and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an aerial photographer.

He moved to Virginia Beach in 1950, met and married the love of his life, Anne, Feb. 15, 1953.

Mr. Liskey owned Liskey Lithograph, a premier printing and publishing business that he operated for more than 30 years. He was recognized as being the first to introduce full-color printing to the Hampton Roads area.

After retirement, he enjoyed many years on his Paradise Farm in Mount Jackson, Virginia, and, in the last 15 years, he enjoyed life on Anna Maria Island, living in his dream home overlooking Tampa Bay.

He never knew a stranger, loved people and had a most engaging personality. He was generous to others and especially kind to children, elderly people and those in need.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton and H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be made online at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Vakos; children Cynthia Barbarito and husband Jim, Victoria Duncan and husband Richard, Candice Fielding and husband Wayne, Lee R. Jr., Kathleen Quarles and husband William, David, Jeffrey and wife Michelle, Guy and wife Terri, Melodi and Melisa; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Louise Richards

Louise Richards, 75, of Bradenton, died Sept. 1. She was born March 12, 1942, in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of Manuel and Florence Mello’s four children.

She moved to Anna Maria in 1979 and became active as a volunteer at the Island Youth Center. There she saw her children grow and helped keep the books and the peace. She enjoyed walking to the Rod & Reel Pier for breakfasts and watching her favorite pelicans hunt for their meals.

She was a great fan of the Gators, Bucs, Bolts and Rays.

She always was up for a good adventure and those who encountered her were soon her friends. And, most of all, she enjoyed loving her family and showing them firsthand how to love unconditionally.

She was married to Capt. Jim Richards.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Memorial donations may be made to MAYSO/Manatee Area Youth Soccer Organization, P.O. Box 1333 Bradenton Fl 34206.

She is survived by sons Jim of Tampa and Ken and wife Lou of Bradenton; grandchildren James and Lilly of Bradenton; sisters Bernice Duarte of Tiverton, Rhode Island, and Florence Rebello of St. Petersburg; brother Raymond Mello of Exeter, New Hampshire; and many extended family members and friends.

Andrew Gray Torgeson

Andrew Gray Torgeson of Palmetto and Anna Maria Island died Aug. 26. He was born April 9, 1949, to Norma and Earl Torgeson.

Mr. Torgeson didn’t have degrees or letters after his name. He was never the president of any club. But chapters of his life told a story many would envy. He was independent, adventurous and free-spirited.

He was born into a baseball family. His father played in the big leagues and from the time he was a toddler he had his own baseball uniform and he dressed out and went to batting practice with his dad every day in the summer. When he was older, he sat in the dugout during games with some of the best of Major League Baseball.

He grew up on Anna Maria Island and always loved the water. He skied, surfed, sailed and just messed about in boats. He regularly fished at the island piers. Then he started diving and spear-fishing.

He was the best all-around athlete in Manatee High School’s history. He graduated in 1967 as a four-letter athlete: football, basketball, baseball and track. He was a constant irritation to the football coaches because he hated August practice. It was too hot, so he went to the water instead. For more than 40 years, he held the record for most passing yards in a single game (335) and most completed passes in a single game.

He had a football scholarship with Florida State University, but, before season started, he decided not to play football. He played basketball at Edison Junior College before playing for the New York Yankees minor league teams for several years.

“Playing baseball was someone else’s dream, but not mine,” he later said.

He worked construction, crisscrossed the country countless times between Florida and Washington state, and stopped to gamble during an annual week with friends at Lake Tahoe. He loved to gamble. He lived on and off at Lands End on north Longboat Key, working and building boats with Tom Mayers.

For years, he struggled with pain that had no apparent diagnosis until he was in his early 40s. He then discovered he had cystic fibrosis, which was rarely diagnosed in adults. He still continued to find ways to enjoy his life.

About 20 years ago, he fell in love with Mary Jo Fitzgerald. They sailed extensively and often anchored overnight. They explored some of Florida’s rivers in the skiff he built. They bought a pop-top camper and drove around the country, taking roads less traveled. If he saw a golf course he liked, they would stop for the night and play the next day. She died in December 2016.

A private family service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, P.O. Box 606, Cortez FL 34215.

Mr. Torgeson is survived by sister Christine van Zandt and husband John; niece Ana Cross and husband Nate and their two children, Will and Sophia; many members of his extended family in Washington state and Minnesota, and some really good friends.

Robert W. ‘Rob’ Velardi

Robert W. “Rob” Velardi, 56, of Bradenton, died Aug. 29. He was born March 5, 1961, to Otello and Marie in White Plains, New York. He relocated to Florida, making Bradenton his home in 1980.

He was a veteran of the Holmes Beach Police Department for 30 years, including two years serving as resource officer at Anna Maria Elementary. He was loved by the island community, his students and the faculty.

He loved sports and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

Among his many interests were traveling and spending time with family and friends. He volunteered as a coach for youth soccer, basketball and softball and played adult league softball for many years.

He was a devoted husband, father and brother, and also a loyal friend who always made time to help others.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton was handling arrangements. Condolences may be made online to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org or P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or Shriners Hospitals for Children-Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa FL 33612-9411.

Officer Velardi is survived by his wife of 36 years, Angela (Council); daughters, Adriane of Bradenton, Alise Herschel and husband Cliff of Bradenton, and Amelia of Tampa; sisters Linda Brown and husband Jeff of Bradenton and Patricia Suarez and husband Basil of Ossining, New York; brothers Arthur of Fishkill, New York, and John of New York City; grandsons Nolan Pecora, Grant Pecora and Easton Herschel; and many nieces and nephews.