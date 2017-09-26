Passed out motorist arrested for DUI

A tip from three pedestrians led Holmes Beach police to arrest a female resident for driving under the influence. The woman was asleep at the wheel.

HBPD Officer Alan Bores was parked in a lot on Marina Drive Sept. 2, when three men approached him around 9:45 p.m. and said a woman was asleep at the wheel of an idling car at Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive.

Bores found a woman slumped on the steering wheel and, after several attempts, woke up the driver. She was identified as Kelly Jo Keiter, 50, of Holmes Beach.

The officer said Keiter had watery, bloodshot eyes. Keiter told Bores she was taking a medical prescription, but was not in physical distress.

She said she was waiting for a friend.

Bores performed several field sobriety tests, then transported Keiter to HBPD for a 20-minute observation. A breath sample showed 0.00 and 0.00 blood alcohol content. The legal BAC is 0.08.

Keiter was then read an implied consent statement, but refused to furnish a urine sample. She was then given a drug recognition evaluation and arrested for DUI.