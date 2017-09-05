Peak daily traffic pressures island roadways

Anna Maria Island traffic peaks six hours a day, every day, regardless of season.

That’s one of the findings made by Florida Department of Transportation consultants working on the second phase of the $675,000 District 1 Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study.

Findings included confirmation peak barrier island traffic generally lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, according to Tricia Labud, DOT traffic analysis specialist.

The peak-traffic duration combines with drawbridge openings to significantly slow vehicle movement, according to the study.

The analysis used peak-hour traffic volumes along with existing lane geometry and traffic controls, such as signals, stop signs and roundabouts, to measure delays.

The volume of traffic complicated the study, according to project manager Frank Domingo, a consultant with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. of Sarasota, which is conducting the study.

“Traditional intersection analysis to determine level of service was ineffective due to the saturated traffic conditions experienced during the peak periods,” according to Domingo’s executive summary.

So, a simulated traffic model will replicate existing field conditions during delays, queues and bridge openings, according to Domingo.

Potential improvements will be developed using the model to determine optimal intersection configurations and develop recommendations.

Throwing more money at infrastructure might be a waste, according to the study’s preliminary findings.

“Intersection improvements may not reduce vehicular delay to an acceptable level of service due to oversaturated conditions,” according to the phase 2 study.

The study area in Sarasota and Manatee counties includes 15 intersections in Bradenton, Sarasota, Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Longboat Key.

The second phase of the study involves crunching data on vehicle-turning movement, parking, pedestrian activity, land use, multimodal options, transit service and ridership and bottleneck locations.

Traffic volume is not the study’s only concern. Traffic exiting the islands also is delayed by mainland traffic signals at the Anna Maria Island and Cortez bridges and the signal at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream, according to the report. Mainland traffic typically uses the same bridge to access or exit the barrier islands, according to the study.

Motorists also are delayed by unfamiliar drivers, pedestrian and bicycle traffic and backup from other intersections, according to the report

Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island and Lido Key in Sarasota have the highest interaction with other parts of the barrier islands, according to the report.

Traffic in the southern zones on Lido and northern zones in Anna Maria have the lowest interaction with other parts of the barrier islands.

The study goal is to solve traffic issues involving vehicles, parking, bicycles and pedestrians on the barrier islands, as well as ensuring better flow and less wasted time on island-to-mainland connections.

Recommendations for improvements will be based on reduction in relative delay between existing and improved street configurations, such as the addition of a turn lane, or changing traffic controls, such as converting a signal to a roundabout.

Domingo has said park-and-ride options from an east-west standpoint will be a key piece of traffic rehabilitation plans.

Beach-oriented park-and-ride sites being studied include: Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Beachway Plaza, 7228 Manatee Ave. W., and Shoppes of Paradise Bay Plaza, 7330 Cortez Road W., all Bradenton; and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Other sites may be identified. The study will evaluate park-and-ride locations for proximity, potential public-private partnerships, shuttle frequency and water taxi feasibility from Van Wezel.

As the study moves into the third and final phase, results from steering committee meetings, public workshops and surveys and technical documentation will be included in the final Stantec report.

Domingo said the phase 2 report will be finished before the next MPO workshop at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Holiday Inn-Sarasota Airport, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota.

It will be presented to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization board at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the same Holiday Inn, according to David Hutchinson, MPO executive director.

Study results also will be presented by DOT staff at the Island Transportation Planning Organization meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Anna Maria City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

If you go

What: Barrier island traffic study presentation at the Island Transportation Planning Organization meeting.

Who: Florida Department of Transportation staff will present and answer questions.

Where: Anna Maria City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

When: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Why: To determine ways to allow traffic to move more smoothly on barrier islands, including Anna Maria Island.

Study cost: $675,000.