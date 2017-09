Real Estate – 09-20-2017

242 Chilson Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,989 sfla / 2,910 sfur 3bed/3bath/1car canalfront pool home built in 1973 on a 11,985 sq ft lot was sold 08/18/17, Campisi to Lepore for $1,620,000; list $1,695,000.

109 Oak Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,760 sfla / 5,040 sfur 5bed/3bath pool home built in 1999 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 08/18/17, Lillibridge to Cammarata for $1,328,000; list $1,695,000.

513 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,464 sfla 3,096 sfur 4bed/3bath/1car pool home built in 1985 on a 7,482 sq ft lot was sold 08/22/17, Agnelli to Pifer for $1,180,000; list $1,295,000.

403 75th Street, Holmes Beach, a 1,420 sfla / 1,945 sfur 3bed/2½bath pool home built in 1955 on a 8,500 sq ft lot was sold 08/18/17, Auman to Blair for $725,000; list $745,000.

108 8th Street S., Bradenton Beach, a 1,188 sfla / 3,380 sfur 2bed/2bath pool home built in 1920 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 08/23/17, Crino to Lamb for $570,000; list $589,000.

421 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a vacant 7,540 sq ft lot was sold 08/25/17, Franklin to 421 Spring LLC for $465,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.