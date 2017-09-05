Sea turtle hatchlings undaunted by heavy rains

Recent rainfall may have put a damper on human activities, but sea turtle hatchlings on Anna Maria Island are still coming out strong.

As of Sept. 3, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring reported 298 hatched nests, 103 remaining to hatch and 86 that are not expected to hatch, as compared to 224 hatched, 62 remaining to hatch and 146 that did not hatch in 2016.

Those identified as “no hatch” are nests less likely to hatch after being washed over by high tides and puddled with rain from storms.

When a storm results in hearvy rainfall and higher tides, sea turtle nests lining the beach can be covered with water, hence they are called “wash-outs.” The hatchlings inside the nest may not survive, according to AMITW executive director Fox.

Sea turtle eggs absorb water and hatchlings can drown before they emerge.

Fox said Aug. 29 that this year’s higher hatch numbers are likely due to fewer big storms.

“This time last year we had (Tropical Storm) Hermine and the high tides she created washed over a lot of our nests,” Fox said. “We haven’t had anything that bad so far this year, just rain.”

Fox said there are about 50 more nests this year than in 2016 and many were laid early in the season, so they are hatching earlier as well.

However, AMITW reported 57 disorientations as of Sept. 3, more than twice as many as reported in 2016 and the most ever reported by AMITW during nesting season, which runs May through October.

Disorientations can occur when lights visible from the shoreline attract turtles away from the water, making them vulnerable to predators, exhaustion or dehydration.

Fox said the disorientations are not proportionate to the number of nests, and she blames noncompliant lighting.

During nesting season, outdoor light visible from the shoreline must be low and shielded with fixtures containing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved bulbs. Interior lights, including television screens, visible from the nesting area after dark should be turned off or blocked by blinds or curtains.

Fox said turtle watch has received more than 100 calls from people reporting disoriented hatchlings in their pools, landscaping, driveways, patios and parking lots since hatchlings started emerging in July.

Fox said if someone sees a hatchling heading away from the water, they should put it in a bucket with damp sand — no water — and place a wet towel over the top of the bucket. She said the hatchling should not be exposed to air conditioning or sunlight.

Fox advised rescuers to call AMITW to collect the hatchling to provide rehabilitation before it is released.

“We need to assess the hatchling and get data on the location it was rescued from to report to the FWC,” Fox said. “It is important that you alert us if a hatchling is found.”

To report a disoriented hatchling or a sick, injured or dead sea turtle, contact Fox at suzilfox@gmail.com, 941-778-5638 or 941-232-1405.