Some sea turtle nests on Anna Maria Island outlive Irma

“In a lot of ways this was kind of the perfect storm,” Suzi Fox, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring executive director, said Sept. 19. “It really wasn’t a big rain event.”

Fox was referring to Hurricane Irma, which dealt Manatee County a glancing blow Sept. 10-11, skirting Tampa Bay as a strong Category 2 storm.

Since flooding was minimal, many of the nests on the beach after Irma could still hatch, Fox said.

“Most of the remaining nests are high on the beach and likely to hatch,” Fox added.

As of Sept. 24, AMITW reported 326 hatched nests and 26 nests remaining to hatch on the island. Additionally, turtle watch reported approximately 24,788 hatchlings had made it to the Gulf of Mexico.

Fox said the nests that hatched just prior to and during the storm “had good hatch rates.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, when a nest is determined hatched, AMITW volunteers must wait 72 hours to dig into the clutch and report how many eggs hatched, didn’t hatch, or if there are live hatchlings remaining in the nest.

Nests usually contain about 100 eggs. Ideally, all of the eggs in the clutch will hatch.

However, when flooding occurs, sea turtle eggs, which are permeable, can take in water and drown the embryo.

Fox said the rain from Irma was not the sort of deluge that leaves water standing on nests, leaving the hatchlings more likely to emerge in the typical volcano-like spume from the nest.

“When they all start to hatch, water can flood into the egg cavity, drowning the hatchlings near the bottom,” Fox said. “Since Irma didn’t leave much standing water, the hatchlings remaining in the nest upon excavation are more likely to have survived.”

Additionally, she said that the majority of the remaining nests are on beaches toward the middle of the island, which were less prone during Irma to high surf and waves washing over the nests.

Fox said some “surprise hatches” have occurred since Irma from nests initially marked as false crawls, nests that had stakes washed out by Irma’s rough tides and nests that were never marked.

Since nests are still hatching, Fox said people need to keep lights visible from the shoreline low and shielded and, if not turtle-friendly, exterior lights should be turned off at night.

Artificial light can disorient hatchlings away from the water, exposing them to death by predation or dehydration.

Fox also said there is a chance green sea turtles — rare to the area with only six nests recorded on AMI this season — are still nesting.

“It’s common for greens to nest late in season,” Fox said.

She added that turtle watch volunteers are vying to find “the elusive last green nest of the season” on their morning survey walks.

“Who knows? We could still get another one yet,” Fox said. “We’ve had quite a season.”