Speeder ends up with DUI

A motorist on Manatee Avenue between Gulf Drive and the Anna Maria Island Bridge in Holmes Beach was driving 55 miles over the speed limit when stopped Sept. 4.

Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores spotted Anthony Charles Coates III, 25, of Bradenton, traveling eastbound at 70 mph in a 30-mph zone near Kingfish Boat Ramp at about 2:15 a.m. As the car approached the bridge, the left tires crossed the double yellow line before the vehicle accelerated, according to the police report.

Bores, following behind, clocked the vehicle at more than 90 mph before pulling Coates over in the 12000 block of Manatee Avenue.

Bores noted Coates’ had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. The driver said he was “heading home” from Bradenton Beach.

Coates told Bores he consumed three beers and agreed to a field sobriety test, but then refused to participate.

Coates was transported to HBPD, where breath samples registered 0.200 and 0.194 blood alcohol content. The legal BAC is 0.08. He was charged with DUI, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane and violation of the open container law and transported to Manatee County jail.