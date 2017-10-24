AM chooses longevity for pier

“Our ancestors gave us a pier that lasted a hundred years. I think we should do the same for the next generation.”
So said Commissioner Doug Copeland Oct. 17 regarding which path to pursue in rebuilding the landmark Anna Maria City Pier.
And so they did. The Anna Maria City Commission voted unanimously Oct. 17 to move forward with plans for the rehabilitation of the pier, 100 S. Bay Blvd. The vote was somewhat unexpected, occurring at a special meeting.
The wooden structure already was suffering from wear and tear when Hurricane Irma roared through the area Sept. 10-11, causing major damage to the site that “is” Anna Maria to so many visitors and residents.
On Oct. 17, commissioners listened to Jay Saxena of the city’s contracted engineering firm, Ayres Associates of Tampa, as he narrated a PowerPoint presentation showing costs and time lines for the rehab of the pier, including the restaurant and bait shop at the end of the walkway.
The engineers working with the city of Anna Maria are striving to extend the service life of a new pier while maintaining the historical aspects of the original pier.
Three associates, Christopher Martin, Jan Ash and Hisham Sunna, answered questions and offered detailed explanations in their areas of expertise. Ayres Associates did the initial assessment of the pier’s condition after Irma and found “extensive damage.” They recommended the city close the pier until it could be repaired.
The long-term “75- to 100-year plan” will take 68-82 weeks to complete — from permitting to the day when the public again can stroll the 800-foot-long walkway to the T-end.
Ayres estimates 30 weeks of construction.
Commissioners asked the Ayres team about differences between the “25-to 50-year repair plan” and the “75-to 100-year plan” officials eventually approved.
Saxena compared approving the short-term fix to applying a “Band-Aid” on a big wound.
“It’s like treating the symptoms and ignoring the disease,” Saxena said.
The long-term plan will create what the engineering firm dubbed a “superstructure.”
Existing substructures would be removed and replaced with 18-inch square precast piles and cast-in-place pile caps.
Spans will be 29-30 feet to maintain environmental impact areas and top planks will be placed with quarter-inch spacing to allow light to the area below the pier, encouraging seagrass growth. Estimated cost for substructure phase is $1,014,000.
Lumberlock planking, comprising recycled molded plastic with the color infused, would replace wooden planks, without affecting the aesthetics of the pier, according to Ayres. The planks will never need paint or stain. Fixtures, electrical, utility pipes, framing with corrosion resistant materials and above the deck materials would make up the next two phases of construction, at a cost of about $3,141,000.
Building, including interior finishes, would cost $776,000-$1.1 million.
Special permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies would be required and could take as long as 24 weeks to process, according to the Ayres team.
Commissioner Dale Woodland questioned the “superstructure” long-term build during the presentation period, wondering if a shorter, less expensive rehab would help pier and restaurant workers return to their livelihoods faster. In the end, Woodland also voted “yes” to moving forward with the long-term fix.
Mayor Dan Murphy, when discussing possible funding sources, said relief money made available after Irma would definitely assist with paying the check for the new pier.
Saxena said the state historical resources office would be consulted during the permitting process to understand what, if any role, it might have, in response to Commissioner Carol Carter’s question about the historical nature of the pier.
“Our pier is not registered as a historical building,” Murphy said.
Murphy said they considered a historical designation because of the associated grants but, to accomplish that, there could be six months of lead time. “I don’t think that’s what we want,” Murphy said.
Ash explained that as long as the building is not deemed historical, the rebuild doesn’t have to meet the criteria of a restoration.
“If it is an historical building, a lot of other regulations come to play with respect to restoration,” Ash said.
As for the 1,000 or so engraved planks currently on the pier walkway, the disposition remains up in the air. Current plans call for the walkway planks to be removed and stored.
Commissioners agreed the planks have “sentimental” value to islanders and should be repurposed into a memorial or display.
Bad idea. It’s the old Florida fishing look people are attracted to. How long has this old pier been there? If it’s been needing repairs, why wasn’t it kept up with over the years? I hardly think a new pier would hold up just as well as the old one during a major storm.
Will the new planks be available for carving?
OH NO. I seriously doubt there will be an engraved plank on the new pier. NO. NO. And NO. — Bonner Joy
I can’t imagine a project of this magnitude, staying within the estimated target of 82 weeks.
Concrete pilings and poly decking, along with L.E.D. lighting would enhance aesthetics, while improving it’s storm worthiness and weather resistance..
Wise decision making by the city commissioners.
I totally agree with other folks here that people who purchased planks should definitely be allowed to have those back. Those planks mean more to us than anyone else. Please consider this.
I think it’s an expensive solution and of course Ayres will make lots of money while building the new pier .
Interesting at a time like this it’s no longer deemed historical.
I am not happy with this plan in case anyone is listening!
Ann Banfield
I totally agree
plastic boards is not a good idea
Why store the planks????
Give the “plank owners” the option of having them…
I am in agreement that the new Pier should be of concrete for longevity. The new Pier will develop some natural aging in petina over time. As time goes on it will fit in for all. Sure the old Pier had a lot of character and the like but that will develop with the new one. I remember the old wooden structure restaurant before the larger windows and metal. Those improvements did not detract from the pier. There may also be ways that some of the memorial planks and other items can accent the new structure. Possibly as kick plates along the pier or siding on the bait shop and restaurant.
I disagree. Thai pier has lasted over 100 years and is a historical landmark in the mind of the locals and the seasonal visitors. Too much money and too much new. My 89 year old father and brothers could repair that pier in no time with sturdy wood set in concrete. We all love the pier, and the character must not be destroyed as so many other quaint buildings have been.
Poll the taxpayers. You’ll see they are not in favor!
Why plan for a 100 year pier when the island will likely be underwater in 50 years due to climate change induced sea level rise?
After paying the ridulous price for 2 planks, and waiting FOREVER for them to be put in, I would think you would be ask ing the buyers of those planks what THEY wanted done! For myself and my family, I would want our planks RETURNED…..not stuck in some AMI “memorial” !
I personally bought a plank and my mom, sisters, and I bought another in memory of my dad. If it is decided that the planks are relocated or, God forbid, destroyed, I hope you will contact not just us, but whomever purchased them.
Like I said, we did. This as a tribute to our dad and they were certainly not cheap but more importantly, we look for them every time we go to the pier just like it was the first time.
So many memories of that pier. Well miss it for the next 6 or 7 years but I’m glad that long term planning won out over short term fixes.
82 weeks is a little over a year and a half, not 6 or 7 years
There’s an error in the newspaper under the photo caption of the pier … 82 months should state 82 weeks. Still … too long IMHO. — Bonner Joy
The difference between 25 to 50 years and 75 to 100 years is easy more money for Ayres!! You have been duped Mayor and commision!!!