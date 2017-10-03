Anna Maria discusses pier repairs, pledges fast work

Anna Maria is pledging to work as quickly as possible to repair the Anna Maria City Pier.

Mayor Dan Murphy discussed funding for the pier Sept. 28 with commissioners.

He noted a previous agreement with Manatee County would’ve brought the city $1 million for repairs on an old, but functioning pier structure.

However, now that the pier is significantly damaged, the costs have risen, Murphy said, and the county is willing to open its pockets a little more. How much exactly will be determined at a Dec. 4 Tourist Development Council meeting, Murphy said.

The TDC budgets funding from the Manatee County resort tax revenue and its spending plans require approval from the board of county commissioners.

The city must present the TDC with costs and timetables from Ayres Associates before the county doles out any funds for pier repairs.

Murphy said Manatee County administrator Ed Hunzeker recommended the city also pursue some historical grants and state funding.

In addition, he said, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Miami, has taken an interest. Murphy said the senator had “sentimental interest” in the pier, and was interested in helping the city find financial solutions to patch it up.

“This pier has been here over 100 years. I think our intent should be that it’s going to be here for another 100 years. This is a legacy that this commission can leave to the city of Anna Maria,” Murphy told commissioners.

Murphy also presented commissioners Sept. 28 with a contract from Ayres Associates, the firm selected by the city to work on the pier.

The contract details the payment per hour for various available engineers and employees.

According to Murphy, the city will need a project engineer and structural engineer, each paid $140 an hour; a regular engineer, $118 an hour; perhaps an engineer intern at $95 an hour; and a senior engineer, $190 an hour, or a principal engineer, for $215 an hour.

Murphy also said the termination of the contract had been negotiated so that payment stops when work is no longer needed, rather than a set period of time.

The contract also stipulates when construction begins, Ayres Associates must use local contractors, Murphy said.

Local contractors “have skin in the game,” Murphy explained. “They’re local … they’re here.” Plus, he said, “it’s the pride in the community itself. I want our people doing this for us.”

Murphy also addressed a question many people have asked — what’s to come of the engraved pier planks?

“The intention is to do everything we can to save those planks,” Murphy said. The city would attempt to preserve planks that weren’t rotten, broken or worn down so that people could retrieve them.

However, he added, the logistics would be difficult.

Commissioners unanimously authorized Murphy to sign the contract. Murphy said Ayres expected to begin work on engineering the needed pier repairs by Sept. 29.

In an emergency commission meeting Sept. 25, Murphy received permission from commissioners to pursue two contracts for a city engineer, one from Ayres Associates and one for LTA Engineering, owned by city engineer Lynn Burnett.

Murphy said Burnett’s firm would continue to handle sidewalks, stormwater drainage, paving and other city work, while Ayres Associates would be dedicated to pier.

However, he said at the Sept. 28 meeting, he had not yet developed a contract with LTA because he given priority to the pier.

Commissioners will begin their next meeting with a review of the city’s response to Hurricane Irma.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.