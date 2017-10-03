Anna Maria sends out two Bert Harris settlement offers

In Anna Maria, two settlement offers for Bert Harris claims are going out to the same address.

The city commission approved two offers Sept. 28, each for a separate lot at 116 Peppertree Lane, a property with two buildings and one address, both owned by 116 Peppertree LLC.

The owner had sent the city a counteroffer asking for 14 occupants for each residence on the two-lot parcel.

City attorney Becky Vose recommended offering a 12-person occupancy for each lot, so long as all bedrooms were built to meet the 100-square-foot requirement. The owners’ submitted plans include building four bedrooms, plus a sleep-ready den.

Of 112 Bert Harris claims filed, 92 have been settled, while the city awaits replies from 16 claimants and considers a counteroffer on four claims.

— Bianca Benedí