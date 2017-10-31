Bradenton Beach candidates report finances

Some candidates in the Nov. 7 Bradenton Beach election have been gathering contributions for their campaigns.

Mayor Bill Shearon is being challenged for his mayoral seat by Commissioner John Chappie.

As of Oct. 24, Chappie received $5,020 in contributions from 13 sources, including five businesses — Anna Maria Island Resorts, Bridgewalk Partners, Drift-In Liquors, Island Time Lodge and the Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort.

Chappie collected contributions from one committee — the Firefighters & Paramedics for Public Safety of Venice.

He garnered contributions from seven individuals, not including himself — D. Joseph Chappie, restaurateur Ed Chiles, Scott Heinis, Richard Losek, Betty Rogers, Jeffrey Taylor and Philip Vets.

As of Oct. 24, Chappie’s campaign expenditures included marketing, printing and mailing expenses, totaling $3,647.10.

Alternately, Shearon reported $4,200 out-of-pocket to pay for campaign expenses.

Shearon said he is not accepting outside donations, opting instead to fund his own campaign, so there are “no strings attached.”

According to his Oct. 20 finance report, Shearon spent $2,835.44 to market his campaign, most of which was used for signage, printing and mailing materials.

Additionally, all voters in the city can cast a ballot to decide who will be the Ward 3 representative for city commission — incumbent Ralph Cole or first-time candidate Randy White.

Ward 3 is bounded by 17th Street North and Second Street North.

As of Oct. 24, Cole received $2,800 in contributions from 11 sources, including three businesses — Bridge Street Bistro, Bridgewalk Partners and Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort.

Cole collected contributions from eight individuals, including Dawn, Ronald and Virginia Allen; Karen Clarke, wife of former Mayor Jack Clarke; Cole’s mother and father, former Mayor Gail Cole; Denise McDonough; Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board member Ken McDonough and William Lavelle.

As of Oct. 24, Cole’s campaign had spent $943.24 on signs, postcards, stamps and advertising.

In contrast, White has deposited $1,500 into his campaign account, of which he had spent $762.50, mostly on signage.

Commissioner Jake Spooner, who is running unopposed for a second term as Ward 1 commissioner, opened an account to qualify and closed it when the seat was not contested.

Ward 1 is bounded by Second Street North and 24th Street North, including Canasta Drive.

The mayor receives monthly compensation of $800, while commissioners are paid $400 monthly.

As of Oct. 24, the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections reported 732 active voters in Bradenton Beach.

Bradenton Beach registered voters will cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at precinct No. 307, Bradenton Beach Fire Hall, 201 Second St. N.