Bradenton Beach candidates vie for commission, mayor seats

The vote-by-mail ballots have gone out, and Nov. 7 is Election Day in Bradenton Beach.

Voters can opt to re-elect Mayor Bill Shearon or put Commissioner John Chappie in the mayor’s seat.

Additionally, voters in the city will decide who will represent Ward 3 on the city commission — incumbent Ralph Cole or political newcomer Randy White.

The races are non-partisan.

The winning commission candidate will serve a two-year term and will receive a $400 monthly stipend.

The candidate elected mayor will serve a two-year term and will receive $800 per month.

Of 755 registered voters in Bradenton Beach, 600 voted in the November 2016 general election, which also included the presidential race.

Bradenton Beach registered voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 7, at precinct No. 307, the Bradenton Beach Volunteer Fire Hall, 201 Second St. N.

William “Bill” Shearon

A former city commissioner, Shearon was elected to his first mayoral term in November 2013. He served a partial term due to a recall in May 2015 and was re-elected in November 2015.

Shearon, 70, born in Chicago, has been a full-time resident of Bradenton Beach for 15 years.

Citing his accomplishments in office, Shearon said he is proud to have led the city to a balanced budget.

“In 2017 we presented a balanced budget for the first time in years,” Shearon said. “It was really a team effort.”

Shearon said he values input from staff and residents and if re-elected will continue to improve the flow of communication to keep the city moving forward.

“My job as mayor is to keep the communication process moving fluidly,” Shearon said. “If re-elected, I will work to make it mandatory that any ordinance or resolution be discussed in a workshop before going to a vote.”

John Chappie

A former Manatee County commissioner, as well as former mayor and commissioner in Bradenton Beach, Chappie is challenging Shearon for his seat. Chappie filed “resign-to-run” paperwork, which keeps him in office until his seat becomes vacant. His Ward 4 seat will be filled by commission appointment following the election, whether he wins or not.

Chappie, 64, born in Dayton, Ohio, has been a resident of Bradenton Beach for more than 43 years.

As mayor, Chappie says he would “rally the troops” to fight legislation in Tallahassee that could threaten home rule and historic districts across the state.

“We are fighting to maintain our residential neighborhoods,” he said. “This is a fight we cannot afford to lose.”

Chappie said state legislative changes in 2011 diminishing or infringing on local government’s home rule took away much of Bradenton Beach’s authority to regulate vacation rentals.

Chappie also said he would work with the P&Z board and residents to “make their voices heard.”

Ralph Cole

If re-elected to a second term, 38-year Bradenton Beach resident Cole, 56, is enthusiastic to continue the work he began as chair of the community redevelopment agency.

The CRA encompasses the Bridge Street business district and the Historic Bridge Stree Pier.

“There’s a lot of things that still need to get accomplished, but I think based on what’s been done over the last two years, we are moving in a great direction,” Cole said.

With a recently extended plan for the district, the CRA is anticipating about $15 million in revenue spread over 30 years.

“I’m about Bradenton Beach, first and foremost,” Cole said. “This is about moving forward with CRA funds in a way that secures our future.”

Randy White

White, 58, has been a resident of Bradenton Beach since 2013 and is a commercial pilot with American Eagle.

While this is his first election, he helped Shearon with his campaign in 2015 and assisted Ward 4 candidate Bill Vincent with his campaign in 2016, going door-to-door to help garner support for both men.

White says he thinks the current commission places more importance on the desires of business owners in the city than the residents.

“Business is great, I have nothing against it, but a business community is only as good as a healthy residential community,” White said. “It shouldn’t just be about Bridge Street. Let’s have some balance.”

White said he supports the CNOBB ballot initiatives for charter amendments.

“Good old-fashioned democracy,” White said. “That’s what they endeavor.”