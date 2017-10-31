Bradenton Beach group registers as PAC, draws complaint

A grass-roots group that formed in July in Bradenton Beach has registered with the city as a political action committee.

The group became the Concerned Neighbors of Bradenton Beach.

CNOBB held several meetings before deciding to press for changes to the city charter.

They set about collecting the required number of petition signatures from more than 100 Bradenton Beach voters to have the proposed charter amendments added to the Nov. 7 municipal ballot.

Following some confusion regarding whether the group was required to file with the city or Manatee County, the appropriate PAC forms were signed by chair Bill Vincent and treasurer John Metz and filed with the city Oct. 24, according to CNOBB steering committee member Tjet Martin.

Former Bradenton Beach Mayor Jack Clarke has filed a complaint against CNOBB and some of its members with the Florida Elections Commission, alleging the group violated state statute by not registering as a PAC prior to seeking signatures for the initiatives.

In previous discussions, the group had opted to remain an “educational” organization instead of filing as a PAC, because they did not endorse candidates in the upcoming election.

However, CNOBB chairman Bill Vincent determined they are required to register. According to Florida statutes, because the group collected signatures from registered electors in support of an initiative it must be registered.

At the Oct. 24 CNOBB meeting, Martin told the group that she was instructed by the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office to register the PAC with the city, since the initiatives are limited to the city.

Additionally, Martin said the group must keep records of its financial activity and report to the city, “just like a candidate in the election.”

“We filed with the city, we report to the city, but we follow state guidelines,” Martin said.