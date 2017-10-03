Bradenton man with gun arrested for DUI

A Bradenton man carrying a handgun with a permit was arrested for driving under the influence.

Michael Flotow Jr., 49, was pulled over in a green Ford pickup at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 12 by Holmes Beach Police Officer Mike Walker.

Walker initially reported observing Flotow’s truck with improper headlights and called for backup.

Officer Alan Bores responded and reported on Flotow’s demeanor and that he had an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He also stated the truck was “completely full of trash and other items.”

As Flotow stepped out of the vehicle, he told police he was carrying a weapon with a concealed-carry permit, had drank a couple beers and was going home.

Officers found a fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun in his pocket with a hollow-point bullet in the chamber. The weapon and bullets were placed into evidence.

Police took Flotow into custody after he allegedly performed poorly on field-sobriety tests.

At the HBPD, he provided breath samples measuring 0.176 and 0.173 and, before Bores was done with the interview, Flotow allegedly passed out.

The officer later transported Flotow to the Manatee County jail and he was released on his own recognizance.

His court-appointed attorney filed a not-guilty plea Sept. 20 before the state filed a formal DUI charge.

Flotow also was ticketed for other violations, including driving an unsafe vehicle and failing to drive in a single lane.

His arraignment is set for 8:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.