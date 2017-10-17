Car hits pedestrian near crosswalk

Witnesses on the street at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 12 called 911 after a car-pedestrian crash — injuring a 23-year-old Virginia woman — in the 900 block of Gulf Drive North in Bradenton Beach.

The accident occurred when a green Nissan SUV, traveling southbound, struck Alexandra P. Matheny of Palmyra, Virginia, as she and her boyfriend were crossing the street to the beach, according to Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz of Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Patty Shay of Bradenton Beach, one of the witnesses, said the crash was “so loud it sounded like a car hitting a car.”

The vehicle was driven by a Bradenton woman, who had looked down in her purse “for a second,” Diaz said.

The woman’s boyfriend tried to pull her from the street before the vehicle hit her, according to the BBPD report.

EMS transported the woman to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where an officer reported he saw her “up and coherent and going in for a CT scan,” Diaz said.

The detective blamed the accident on a dark street due to an inoperable street light and pedestrians crossing without taking time to walk to a nearby crosswalk.