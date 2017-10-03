Center income below budget, spending exceeds planning

Hurricane Irma and the slow season are to blame for a lackluster summer, according to some of the board members for the Center of Anna Maria Island.

The board met Sept. 27 and reviewed its finances for the month of August, which brought in $27,417.25 less income than planned.

The center is only two months into its fiscal year, which began July 1, yet it has fallen behind in projected income by about $42,000.

However, board chair David Zaccagnino said the loss can be attributed in part to the fact that the budget anticipates the same amount of income each month, instead of accounting for the rise and fall of the seasons.

Zaccagnino said the center board expects income to rise in November, as snowbirds — part-time winter residents — return to the island. “I still feel confident we’ll make that up,” he said.

He attributed some of the loss to the cancellation of Food and Wine on Pine, which he said contributed $20,000 last year to the center, however, the event, which was held in the spring was not included in the past year’s budget.

Program income is up $16,000 compared to last year, he said, while income from grants and endowments is about $35,000 below expectations.

Direct costs also exceed the budget by about $1,900 for the month of August, but remain below budget since July.

Indirect and administrative expenses are up $17,000 for August, and $31,000 over budget for the past two months. Executive director Kristen Lessig said expenses have risen due in part to unanticipated health care costs.

Part of the center’s loss can be attributed to Hurricane Irma, which hit the area Sept. 10-11, Zaccagnino said. One fundraising event, a comedy night scheduled for Sept. 15, was canceled after Irma left much of the island without power.

The comedy event is tentatively rescheduled for early December, Lessig said.

Other events, including community outreach after Hurricane Irma were well received, Zaccagnino said. The center opened its doors for two days after Irma to all who needed power, and also delivered hot dogs and hamburgers to police officers, utility workers, city workers and others helping to restore services.

In addition, Zaccagnino said, a community cookout in late August had a positive response.

Board treasurer Jim Froeschle was absent for medical reasons, Lessig said, but would provide an update on the center’s finances when he is able.

In the coming weeks, Zaccagnino said, the center plans on creating a finance page for its website, listing recent audits, tax filings and financial reports.

Previous announcements about posting board meeting minutes and monthly financial information on the website did not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, the center is preparing for its annual golf tournament, which will tee off Oct. 20 at IMG Academy Golf Club in Bradenton.

The event is one of three major fundraisers for the budget, including the Tour of Homes in March and the mystery-dinner theater in February.

Zaccagnino also said Kerkering, Barbario and Co. is conducting its annual audit, which is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Lessig added an anonymous benefactor is paying for an outside consultant, who will advise the center on improving its strategic plan. The consultant will conduct an operational review of the center Oct. 4-11.

The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.