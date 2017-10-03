Cleanup ongoing, FEMA continues post-Irma assist on AMI

Cleanup from Hurricane Irma hit its stride at the end of September as tons of fallen trees, branches and other debris were collected in the Anna Maria Island cities, Cortez and throughout Manatee County.

State and local declarations of emergencies qualified the area for federal disaster relief and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a second round of dates for applicants at several county locations.

Manatee County announced Sept. 29 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will join FEMA representatives 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Island Library, 5701 Marina Drive.

According to the news release, the Corps is offering no-cost temporary repairs for roofs to primary residences through “Operation Blue Roof.” Through the program, the Corps’ contractors will install temporary covers for shingled roofs at no cost and repair metal roofs and mobile homes “as practical on a case-by-case basis.” Roofs with more than 50 percent structural damage are ineligible.

The Corps and FEMA reps also are scheduled 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, at the South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., for residents seeking aid.

Attendees are asked to bring:

One Social Security number per household.

Address of damaged residence.

Description of damage.

Insurance coverage information.

Phone number.

Mailing address.

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposits.

Also eligible for FEMA assistance are the island cities.

City payments to contracted companies for debris management are eligible for FEMA reimbursements, according to Bradenton Beach Police Lt. John Cosby, who heads the city’s storm-related efforts.

Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria officials expect storm debris to be collected by month’s end.

Holmes Beach code enforcement officer JT Thomas said claw trucks gathered debris in the Key Royale area Sept. 27. They were expected to move to other neighborhoods later in the week and finish by Sept. 30.

But the FEMA reimbursement process will take time.

“This is going to be a long and ongoing process,” said Holmes Beach human resource analyst Mary Bounagura. “The tonnage is incredible.”

Cosby said Bradenton Beach will look to FEMA for assistance with city repairs, including the police and public works buildings and city hall, which lost roof shingles and facia. The metal roof on the Tingley Memorial Library was pulled back and damaged, he added.

Anna Maria city officials met Sept. 28-29 to set a course for the city pier—anticipated to take more than a year to repair. It, too, will be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Also in Anna Maria, Waste Management has resumed regular yard-waste collection, as has Waste Pro in Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach.

For areas outside city limits, including Cortez, residents are asked to place debris in piles at the curb, separating vegetative waste (trees, limbs and brush); construction materials (fences, roofing and drywall); and white goods (appliances, such as refrigerators and air conditioners).

The county also asks that sandbags, which can be retained for future storm events — hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30 — not be mixed with storm debris, but placed alongside household garbage for collection.

For more information , visit www.mymanatee.org/home or call Manatee County utilities customer service at 941-792-8811.

For information on the Corps’ blue roof program, call 888-766-3258.