DOT plans Coquina-Gulf Drive sidewalk in Bradenton Beach

The Florida Department of Transportation is helping Bradenton Beach provide a more pedestrian-friendly city.

The DOT announced it will install a sidewalk along the east side of Gulf Drive from just south of 13th Street South to the North Coquina Boat Ramp in Bradenton Beach.

The 8-foot-wide concrete sidewalk will be about 1,000 feet long.

Additionally, the DOT is installing a mid-block crosswalk with a flashing beacon between Coquina Beach and the entrance to the north boat ramp.

According to the DOT, construction is planned to begin mid-October and, “weather permitting,” be completed by the end of 2017.

“We’ll finally have a continuous sidewalk through Bradenton Beach,” Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said during an Oct. 5 city commission meeting. “We’ve been working on this for over a year and now it’s finally coming to fruition.”

During construction, there will be occasional lane closures on Gulf Drive South, with flaggers present. The DOT requested that motorists be alert and slow down in the construction zone.

The project contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida and the engineer is Wantman Group Inc.

The project is expected to cost about $343,000.

For more information about the improvements, contact DOT community outreach manager Brian Bollas at 844-359-0844 or brian.bollas@dot.state.fl.us.

Vice Mayor John Chappie thanked Shearon for the work he’s done on the project. “This is an important link we’ve been missing for years — the last link,” he said.