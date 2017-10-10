DUI arrestee gets probation

A Holmes Beach woman arrested for driving under the influence in February 2016 was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Bonnie Pike, 51, pleaded no contest in 12th Circuit Court to the Sept. 28 DUI charge.

Judge Doug Henderson ordered her to complete an advanced-DUI school program and serve on a victim-impact panel. He also suspended Pike’s driver’s license for five years with a business purpose exception and ordered an ignition device in her vehicle for one year and impounded the vehicle 10 days.

Holmes Beach police stopped Pike speeding at twice the legal limit in the 5300 block of Gulf Drive and charged her with the DUI after field tests.

Pike was assessed more than $3,300 in court costs and fines.