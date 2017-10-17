Giddy up! 0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales eight-horse hitch and beer wagon circles the roundabout Oct. 14 on its way to Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach. The horses traveled from St. Louis for the appearance on Bridge Street in celebration of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing of Sarasota winning the Anheuser-Busch “Red Jacket Award.” Gold Eagle delivered cases of beer to its restaurant-bar distributors and the crowd was “wowed” by the appearance of Budweiser’s iconic team, complete with its dalmation mascot. For more photos, see page 10. Islander Photo: Jack Elka