HBPD puts on National Night Out, gives out 100 bikes

More than 1,000 people attended the second annual Holmes Beach National Night Out.

There were fun games, water slides, food — more than 1,000 hot dogs served — and prizes Oct. 3 at the Holmes Beach Police Department event.

“We just want to get the kids out from behind the computers to have some fun,” said Police Chief Bill Tokajer, a popular target in the dunk tank.

Within minutes of taking his seat, the smiling chief had been dropped in the drink four times.

A spritz of rain early on followed by sunshine encouraged a good crowd.

HBPD Sgt. Vern McGowin and Officer Josh Fleischer coordinated the event. McGowin was impressed by the surge of support nearly 100 bicycles and assorted prizes were donated for giveaways.

“This community is awesome,” McGowin said. “This event is all about building the community.”

Some 500 people showed up for the first Night Out in August 2016 but the day was a scorcher and the event was moved this year to October.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday of August in most states. Texas and Florida have the option to use the alternate date of the first Tuesday in October to avoid hot weather.