Holmes Beach ballot revision changes city commission race

Holmes Beach Commissioner Marvin Grossman was unopposed in the Nov. 7 city election and thought in the past week to be re-elected.

Now, he’s not.

Holmes Beach city attorney Patricia Petruff effectively revised the ballot Sept. 26 in a memo to Mayor Bob Johnson.

“I think the ballots need to be redone,” Petruff wrote.

Petruff told Johnson she changed her opinion that Grossman was running unopposed for a one-year term after reviewing the city charter.

All candidates should be listed on a single ballot, Petruff determined. Previously, the ballot listed four candidates running for two-year terms and separately listed Grossman as unopposed for a one-year term.

“The candidate with the fewest votes will not be elected to any office,” Petruff wrote. “The candidate with the next-fewest votes will be elected to the one-year term, and the three candidates with the most votes will be elected to two-year terms.”

City clerk Stacey Johnston, qualifying officer for the Holmes Beach election, sent a request Sept. 27 to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections to revise the municipal ballot.

“The one-year term of office should not be a separate ballot question,” Johnston wrote.

Five people, including first-time candidates Jim Kihm and Rick Hurst, and three incumbents, Commissioners Pat Morton, Carol Soustek and Grossman, qualified to run for the four seats.

Grossman said he’s looking at the contested election as an opportunity to meet more people and advance some ideas.

When Johnston and Petruff broke the news to him, it was a little shocking, he said. He has to scramble to line up a campaign manager and signage, he said, but he expects to do so quickly.

“I’m not worried,” Grossman said.

Commission seats are nonpartisan and represent the citywide electorate.

Candidate spending so far is minimal, according to online reports by Michael Bennett, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

Kihm is the at the top of funding, and has spent $181.93 of $700 raised.

The other candidates have raised $200 or less and one hasn’t spent a dime.

Grossman has spent $60 of $200 raised, Morton has spent $60 of $180 and Soustek has spent $60 of $100. The filing fee for candidates is $60.

Hurst’s report reflects no spending from the $100 in his campaign fund.

Hurst said he paid his $60 filing fee but failed to report it properly in his haste to evacuate for Hurricane Irma. He said Oct. 1 he had filed an amended campaign finance report to accurately reflect the $60 filing fee expense.

Posting political signs is allowed in Holmes Beach up to 45 days before the election, which was Sept. 24.

Holmes Beach voter registration needs

Municipal election: Oct 10 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election for Holmes Beach City Commission.

Requirements: Voters must be U.S. citizens and legal Florida residents, 18 years or older, mentally capable and not convicted of a felony.

To register: Potential voters must provide a valid Florida driver’s license number, identification card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Voter registration applications: Available at the Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive; Manatee Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W. Bradenton; banks; driver’s license offices; public libraries; and social service agencies.

Voter identification card: Will be mailed to qualifying voters in about two weeks.