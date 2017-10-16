Island police blotter – 10-18-2017

Anna Maria

Sept. 29, 300 block of Tarpon Street, theft. A cellphone was reported missing from a construction site.

Oct. 5, 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, information. A resident called with concerns about a family member driving his mother’s vehicle.

Anna Maria is policed by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradenton Beach

Oct. 5, 200 block of Bay Drive North, domestic battery. Bradenton Beach police arrested a live-in boyfriend for striking his girlfriend in the face after they argued over their relationship. The man struck the woman multiple times with a closed fist, swelling her eye shut. The man was transported to Manatee County jail. The woman was taken to the Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

Oct. 8, Sport’s Lounge, 118 Bridge St., theft. A purse containing identification, $30 and credit and gift cards left next to a pool table was reported stolen. The purse and its contents, minus the cash, were recovered.

Oct. 10, Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive, theft. After reviewing surveillance video, a manager reported an employee stole $318 from the register. A request for the woman’s arrest was made to the state attorney by the Bradenton Beach police.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Oct. 1, 10000 block of Cortez Road West, information. A woman reported a man removed a trailer and 22-foot boat belonging to her husband from her property Sept. 19, while she wasn’t home. She also told police the same man, who had known her husband for about two years, took other items from her vehicle in Tampa. Three days later, she told the MCSO her husband committed suicide in Tampa.

Cortez is policed by MCSO.

Holmes Beach

Oct. 7, Manatee Public Beach, trespass. Holmes Beach police responded to a call about a suspicious man yelling. Officers issued him a trespass warning and emptied a bottle of alcohol found near where the man had been sitting.

Oct. 8, 7400 block of Gulf Drive, criminal mischief. Police were dispatched for a damaged mailbox where they found tire tracks and a smeared boot print on the mailbox. An officer met with the victim, assisted with righting the mailbox and photographed the damage.

Oct. 8, 600 block of Ambassador Lane, burglary. Residents returned home to find items removed or out of place. A Global Positioning System device, emergency-tracking transmitter, two towels and change from a dresser were reported stolen. Police took fingerprints.

Oct. 8, 300 block of Harbor Drive, noise. An Illinois man was cited with an ordinance violation after police twice responded to a residence for reports of loud noise. After the second complaint, police heard loud music and metered the noise at 55-66 decibels, over the 60-decibel limit allowed by city ordinance.

Oct. 9, 3500 block of Gulf Drive, resisting/ fraud/paraphernalia. A Wauchula man who ran from police after being stopped for a driver’s license violation was arrested for driving on a suspended license, giving a false name, resisting without violence, loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia. On making the stop, an officer saw a female passenger and male driver switch seats, while also appearing to stash something under their seats. The male fled while police were verifying his information. A K-9 tracked him down and bit his shoulder. Police apprehended the man, determined he’d given a fake name and found a meth pipe in the vehicle. The man was first transported to Blake Medical Center for treatment for the dog bite and later to the Manatee County jail.

Oct. 11, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, recovered vehicle. A van stolen from Monroe County was recovered in the parking lot with the driver’s door lock punched out. Three people near the van were questioned, but none arrested. The van was towed.

Oct. 11, Gulf Place condos, 6700 Gulf Drive, theft. A gate valued at $800 was stolen Oct. 9-10. Two sections of the gate had been torn from the hinges by Hurricane Irma.

Oct. 11, Alvin’s Island, 3602 E. Bay Drive and CVS, 611 Manatee Ave., theft. Store managers reported a man entered their stores and stole various items — $89 in clothes and a snorkel set from Alvin’s and $328 in groceries and other items from CVS. After the man left CVS, a witness chased him as he pushed a cart full of items on East Bay Drive. The man abandoned the cart and ducked into a store. Police found him in Island Bazaar with an ice cream bar taken from CVS, arrested him for the thefts and transported him to the Manatee County jail.

Holmes Beach is policed by Holmes Beach Police Department.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.