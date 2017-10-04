Kudos to former Islander reporter

Bradenton native and former Islander reporter Jen Glenfield is now an award-winning storyteller.

Glenfield received a top honor July 18 from her alma mater, the University of California-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

Cortez_Part1_FineCut from Jennifer Glenfield on Vimeo.

She was named the 2017 recipient of the North Gate Excellence Award in Video Reporting and Production, a competition judged by faculty and alumni.

The award was for her thesis, a three-part video series on Cortez.

With interviews of Cortezians, Glenfield’s work explores the history and culture of the commercial fishing village and how regulations, including the 1995 net ban and encroaching coastal development, threatened a traditional way of life.

Her video-storytelling production also shows how the community has fought some changes and adapted to others.

Glenfield graduated with a master’s in journalism from UC Berkeley in May. She earned a B.A. in journalism from the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg in 2012.

She worked 2013-15 at The Islander and 2006-13 at Mr.

Bones BBQ in Holmes Beach.

During her studies at Berkley, she circled the globe, filming fishers in West Africa, Zika researchers in Puerto Rico, entrepreneurial veterans in Chicago and a contentious mining project in Arizona.

Glenfield recently accepted a position in Miami as a digital producer for Fusion TV, a cable, satellite news and satire channel of Univision Communications.

To view the award-winning video series on Cortez, go online to www.islander.org.