Longboat Key man arrested for video voyeurism

More victims are expected in the case of a Longboat Key man accused of video voyeurism.

Wayne Natt, 56, was arrested Sept. 29 after a Longboat Key police department investigation revealed at least one couple was videoed without permission in Natt’s rental unit at 623 Cedar Court.

The videos were captured by cameras and microphones hidden inside fire alarms on ceilings in the vacation rental’s bedroom and living room, according to an affidavit by LBKPD Detective Lt. Robert Bourque.

Chief Pete Cumming said more charges could come from the numerous data storage devices and computers seized from the property in September.

Cumming said Oct. 11, “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“Those devices may or may not contain evidence to support more charges,” he said, adding investigators will “thoroughly, methodically and patiently go through the evidence.”

Bourque’s affidavit states a man was recorded walking nude through the master bedroom and the couple acknowledged their identities in a video.

Natt allegedly told Bourque he never filmed anyone without their permission, but Cumming said, “that was contradicted by the first victim we talked to.”

Natt acknowledged the hidden cameras were his, but weren’t turned on during the couple’s stay, according to the Bourque affidavit, which also stated Natt admitted he “is a swinger and has people over.”

Natt also allegedly told police he uses his laptop to turn the cameras on and off.

Natt’s arrest has been picked up by the national media — with reports published in such outlets as the New York Post and the UK Independent.

After Natt’s arrest, he was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he posted $1,500 bond and was released.

His arraignment is at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.