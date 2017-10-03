Obituaries – 10-04-2017

James ‘Jim’ Edson Mercer

James “Jim” Edson Mercer, 70, formerly of Anna Maria Island, died Sept. 25, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Salem, Ohio, to Edson and Rose (Costanzo) Mercer.

Mr. Mercer served in the U.S. Army 1966-68. He was the owner and operator for 18 years of Mercer Upholstery in Holmes Beach.

He married Judith Ann Faulkner in Port Jervis, New York, on Dec. 24, 1969. They enjoyed living in their RV and traveling in their retirement.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Jim is survived by wife Judy; daughters Jodie Lepiscopo and Cynthia Page of Florida; grandchildren Kayla Lepiscopo, Joey Lepiscopo, Kristen Page, Kaitlyn Page, Autumn Hennessey, Davin Gravell and Gillian Hennessey; great-grandchildren Grayson Lepiscopo, Jaelan Page-Morris and Kambrie Rowell; brothers John of New York, Charles of Florida and Gary of Pennsylvania; sisters Lucy Davidson and Alice Ann Davis, both of Ohio; and mother-in-law Myra Faulkner.