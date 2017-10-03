Photography student focuses on turtle watch success

Ben Watkins saw a sea turtle hatchling release on the beach for the first time when he was visiting Anna Maria Island as a child, 15 years ago.

Now 20-years-old, Watkins is in his final year at Falmouth University in the United Kingdom, studying marine and natural history photography for his bachelor’s degree.

For his main photography project, Watkins chose to focus on sea turtle conservation on the west coast of Florida. He is compiling a magazine of photos he shot documenting sea turtle conservation efforts by Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota and Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring.

“I chose this topic because I have been coming to AMI for over 15 years and have always been fascinated by turtles and the conservation work that takes place on the Island,” Watkins wrote in a Sept. 26 email.

Watkins spent 30 days over the course of six weeks in July and August with turtle watch at the peak of nesting season, which runs from May-October. He said he took more than 1,000 photographs.

“I plan to compile them into a magazine that will show the story of nesting season and how the volunteers help at every step along the way,” Watkins wrote.

Watkins wrote that the focus of his project evolved as he started his work.

“I think over the course of the project it did evolve, from a story about general turtle conservation to a story that looks more closely at the work of the volunteers and how much care goes into turtle season,” Watkins wrote. “I was very impressed with their ability to engage with the public and educate them on how to help.”

By including Mote and AMITW, Watkins documented the work of large and small organizations and the challenges they face to improve the survival rate of sea turtles.

“The combined dedication of larger organizations such as Mote, and smaller scale conservation groups such as the AMITW are giving them the best chance possible for survival,” Watkins wrote.

Watkins will submit his project in May 2018. Following graduation in July 2018, Watkins plans to pursue a career as a wildlife photographer for National Geographic or the BBC.

He said he plans to share his photographs with AMITW so that the organization can use the images for publicity and promotion.

“Over the 15 years, I have always seen the nests marked out on the beaches but had never seen all the work that goes into the conservation of turtles on the island,” Watkins wrote.

Watkins said he found it fascinating “because it shows how the efforts of a group of volunteers can have a positive impact on a species that is struggling to adapt to human developments.”