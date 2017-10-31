Race for 3 AM commission seats remains low-key

Only one candidate in the Anna Maria commission race has been raising and spending campaign money, according to official records filed with the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Three commission seats are up for election Nov. 7, while four candidates — three incumbents and a challenger — are vying for seats.

Candidates Dale Woodland, Carol Carter and Doug Copeland are looking to retain their seats on the dais, while Laurie Jo Higgins said she wants to break up the “old boy’s club” at city hall.

As of Oct. 28, only Carter has been fundraising and allocating expenses in her campaign. Carter has received $2,175 in contributions, including her own $600 donation.

The rest came from 14 individuals: Janice Teeter, Richard and Sarah York, Mark and Jill Morris, James and Constance Kihm, Lizzie Vann, Barbara Zdravecky, Arlene Clark, Thomas and Sissy Quinn, Lynn Brennan and Georgia Rubino.

To date, Carter has spent $1,693.26 on her campaign, including a $48 qualification fee, $580 in news advertising costs, a $36 check processing fee, approximately $616 in printing costs, almost $370 in mailing costs and another approximate $40 on printing signs, and $7.40 to the SOE for voter information.

Copeland filed for candidacy with an affidavit of undue burden. His qualification fee was waived, but he is not allowed to fundraise or spend money on his campaign and has reported no income or expenses.

Woodland self-contributed the $48 required to cover his qualification fee and has not fundraised or made further expenditures.

Higgins also paid her qualifying fee. She reported to the SOE that she received a $200 donation from Karen Clark, and spent $158.49 on campaign signs and business cards.

On Oct. 27 she said she had submitted one donation and expenses, however, the finance data was not yet published on the SOE website.

Commissioners receive $400 monthly.

The number of registered voters in Anna Maria as of the Oct. 10 registration deadline was 1,129.

Anna Maria voters will cast ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at precinct 301, at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave.