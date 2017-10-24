Sheriff investigates AM  school bus exposure incident

Manatee County Sheriff’s investigators have identified a man who allegedly exposed himself to a school bus driver near the corner of Crescent Avenue and North Bay Boulevard in Anna Maria.

Sgt. Russ Schnering, who heads the MCSO substation in Anna Maria, said the man was identified as a 70-year-old Holmes Beach resident.

MCSO did not release the man’s name, while awaiting charges from the state attorney’s office.

The bus driver told investigators the man had no pants on and lifted his shirt, while facing the bus on two occasions between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near Bayfront Park during the third week in October.

Deputies also observed the man expose himself at 6:05 a.m. Oct. 19 in the same vicinity, Schnering said.

“We’re taking it very seriously because it involves the schools and possibly children,” Schnering said.

MCSO detectives and its Crimes Against Children unit are investigating.

MCSO asks anyone with information to contact the office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1927.