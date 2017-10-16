The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE

CRAFTSMAN ELECTRIC LAWNMOWER with 100-foot cord and grass catcher. Works great. $60 or best offer. 941-465-8535.

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $60. 941-756-6728.

WAKEBOARD, HYPERLITE WITH adjustable bindings, 16 x 56-inchs, like new, $135. 941-504-0526 .

FULL/QUEEN DUVET with two shams. Brand new, unused. White/navy paisley pattern, $25. Text 830-928-3131 for pictures.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Annex open until noon. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

ST BERNARD CATHOLIC Church fall rummage sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 21. 248 S. Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach.

MOVING/ESTATE SALE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rattan sofa, tables, chairs, cafe dining table, patio furniture, queen, full and twin beds, bikes. 212 Spring Ave., Anna Maria.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

CAT LOVER NEEDED to board sweet male (neutered) cat. November-January. No other cats or dogs in home. Supplies provided. Pay $12 per day. Call Ruth, 248-231-6028.

YOU CAN HELP! Foster or volunteer for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com to apply.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

SEEKING MANAGER : BEN & Jerry’s, St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. 941-388-5226.

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness80@gmail.com.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior, wallpaper removal. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service for a good price. Don’t trust your tile installation to anyone else! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com. 941-993-6567.

MASTER CARPENTER/HANDYMAN : Everything patio, dock and decking work. Repair, replace maintenance work for home or office. Call Richard Bespoke services , 941-448-3571 . Island Resident.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

HOLMES BEACH RENTAL: Weekly/monthly: Single-story, 2BR/2BA. Deck on canal. No smoking. 941-757-7561.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 3BR/2BA, sunroom, garage. Good neighborhood, close to beach. $1,400/month, $2,000 deposit. Call 941-284-9610.

ANNUAL: 3BR/2BA, SUNROOM, two-car garage, nice quiet area. 6711 Second Ave. Circle W., Bradenton. $1,800/month. Call 703-587-3675.

SEASONAL RENTAL: STEPS to beach. Home on beautiful double lots. 2BR/2BA with den, sunroom, deck, two-car garage, can sleep six. $5,500/month for winter next year and $2,200/month for summer months. 105 13th St. S., Bradenton Beach. 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA duplex for rent, $1,400 month. Only $500 deposit. 2411 Ave. C., Bradenton Beach (back unit). 974-746-8666.

ANNA MARIA 3BR/1BA cottage half block to Gulf beach and one block to Pine Avenue shopping and restaurants. Available November, December, January. $2,800/month. terryaposporos@gmail.com. 941-778-8456.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NW Bradenton. 1BR/1BA, open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets, no smoking. $450/week, $1,600/month. Call 941-792-0258.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com.

STARTING FROM THE upper $200,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new, active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $190/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

STEPS TO THE beach! Home on two lots in Bradenton Beach. 3BR/2BA, sunroom, deck, two-car garage. 105 13th St. S. Bradenton Beach. Owner, $900,000. gwalker@hotmail.com. 703-587-4675.