Time for a mammogram? Do it for AME

If an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, in this case it also can benefit programs for Anna Maria Elementary as well as help fight cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and screening mammograms have proven to be one valuable tool in the fight against the disease.

Bowes Imaging Center, 6207 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, is again partnering with the Anna Maria Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization in a fundraiser.

During the week of Oct. 23-28, Bowes will donate its insurance payout for every mammogram screening earmarked for the AME PTO. The average insurance copay is $141 for the procedure.

Last year’s mammogram fundraiser garnered more than $4,500 for AME-PTO projects. Organizers are hoping to increase the number of participants this year.

Giving is simple: Call your primary care doctor to determine your insurance coverage and ask for a prescription or a referral to have your yearly mammogram performed at Bowes Imaging Center.

Finally, contact Bowes to set your appointment during the designated week.

Anyone can participate in the mammogram fundraiser. Just make reservations now with Bowes at 941-782-0490 and be sure to designate AME for your donation.