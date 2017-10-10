Turtle watch, county to restore dunes

“Please keep off dunes” signs line the plantings between the Coquina Beach Trail and Coquina and Cortez beaches in Bradenton Beach. The dunes are a part of erosion control for the beaches and grasses are planted on them to anchor the sand. Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring plans to work in conjunction with Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department to rebuild dunes, plant sea oats and other grasses and provide signs to protect the dunes. AMITW is hoping for funding to partner with Anna Maria Elementary on a spring project to create signage. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes