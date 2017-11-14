Anna Maria throws festive parade for veterans

Members of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces line up Nov. 10 to receive medals from the city of Anna Maria following the Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade. More than two dozen veterans were recognized at the ceremony at City Pier Park. Islander Photos: Bianca Benedí
Wives of veterans receive medals Nov. 10 from Anna Maria city clerk LeAnne Addy. Mayor Dan Murphy thanked wives of veterans following the city’s Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade for their service in “keeping the home” for soldiers who went to war.
Marissa Baldino, 15, waves her flag Nov. 10 in sync with members of the Lakewood Ranch High School color guard at Anna Maria’s Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade. More than 200 marching band and color guard members from Lakewood Ranch and Manatee high schools participated in the parade.
Ted Robinson, 17, drums Nov. 10 with the Lakewood Ranch High School drum line during the Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade.
Students and teachers from the School for Constructive Play, 302 Pine Ave., wave Nov. 10 to veterans and parade-goers.
George Johnston, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, rides on Pine Avenue Nov. 10 in a U.S. Army Jeep during Anna Maria's Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade.
Anna Maria Island Privateers Jennifer Price, Valerie Gates and Missy “Lilbit” Miller-Hoblock toss necklaces and wave to the crowd Nov. 10 as the Skullywag makes its way on Pine Avenue.