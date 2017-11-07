Anna Maria voters head to the polls

There’s an election in Anna Maria.

Voters will cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at precinct No. 301, in the fellowship hall at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave.

There are three commission terms expiring and voters will decide between four candidates — incumbents Carol Carter, Doug Copeland and Dale Woodland, and political newcomer Laurie Jo Higgins.

The elections are nonpartisan.

Commissioners are paid a $400 stipend monthly.

Visit islander.org after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, for results and find full coverage in the Nov. 15 issue of The Islander.

1 AM candidate

outspends opposition

As of Nov. 2, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections records showed Anna Maria Commissioner Carol Carter, a candidate for re-election in Anna Maria, raised $100 from Agnes Coppin, bringing the total amount of her fundraising efforts to $2,275.

She filed no new spending reports, and has spent $1,693.26 on campaign expenses, including signs, mailers and advertising.

Commissioner Doug Copeland, also running for re-election, filed with an affidavit of undue burden and is not allowed to campaign or fundraise.

Commissioner Dale Woodland, seeking re-election, has reported no fundraising. He only registered $48 for his qualification fee.

Commission candidate Laurie Jo Higgins reported no new contributions, but raised $200 in donations and spent $158.49 in addition to the qualification fee.

— Bianca Benedí