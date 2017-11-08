Anna Maria voters re-elect 3 to commission

The polls are closed and the votes are tallied in Anna Maria.

Carol Carter, Doug Copeland and Dale Woodland retained their seats on the city commission. Newcomer Laurie Jo Higgins lost her bid for a spot behind the dais.

Carter, whose campaign activities outpaced other candidates, received 332 votes — the most of the four candidates.

Woodland placed second with 318 votes and Copeland received 305 votes, according to official returns.

Higgins received 172 votes.

“I’m really excited,” Carter said late Nov. 7.

Carter, who has served since 2014, said she was happy her campaigning paid off. She said her decision to wait outside the polls from 7 a.m. until just before they closed seemed to help voters choose her.

Voters cast their ballots at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., the voting location for precinct 301, which encompasses all of Anna Maria.

Commissioners earn a $400 monthly stipend for serving.

All three commissioners will be sworn into office later this month.