Bradenton Beach PAC reports financials

A Bradenton Beach political action committee is gathering resources.

Concerned Neighbors of Bradenton Beach recently filed as a political action committee with the city and submitted its first financial report Oct. 30 to the city clerk.

The report covers financial activity for Aug. 15-Oct. 27.

As of Oct. 27, the group reported $4,330 in contributions and $3,812 in expenditures.

Annual dues from 29 members were reported.

Additionally, the report indicated a $1,070 donation from Michael Bazzy, owner of Bradenton Beach Marina, and $1,000 loans from former planning and zoning board members Reed Mapes and John Metz, and former Scenic Waves Partnership Committee chair Tjet Martin. Former Commissioner Janie Robertson donated $50.

Expenditures included Paypal deposit charges, printing, postage and legal fees.

The group reported $3,000 in legal fees paid to the law firm of Dye Harrison P.A. of Bradenton.

The firm assisted with preparation of CNOBB’s three charter initiatives on the Nov. 7 ballot.

— ChrisAnn Silver Esformes