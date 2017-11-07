Bradenton Beach PAC reports financials

Tjet Martin, CNOBB steering committee member, speaks as treasurer John Metz and member Janie Robertson listen during their Oct. 24 meeting at the Annie Silver Community Center, 103 23rd St. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes

A Bradenton Beach political action committee is gathering resources.

Concerned Neighbors of Bradenton Beach recently filed as a political action committee with the city and submitted its first financial report Oct. 30 to the city clerk.

The report covers financial activity for Aug. 15-Oct. 27.

As of Oct. 27, the group reported $4,330 in contributions and $3,812 in expenditures.

Annual dues from 29 members were reported.

Additionally, the report indicated a $1,070 donation from Michael Bazzy, owner of Bradenton Beach Marina, and $1,000 loans from former planning and zoning board members Reed Mapes and John Metz, and former Scenic Waves Partnership Committee chair Tjet Martin. Former Commissioner Janie Robertson donated $50.

Expenditures included Paypal deposit charges, printing, postage and legal fees.

The group reported $3,000 in legal fees paid to the law firm of Dye Harrison P.A. of Bradenton.

The firm assisted with preparation of CNOBB’s three charter initiatives on the Nov. 7 ballot.

