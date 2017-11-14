Bradenton man arrested for drugs at Coquina

Bradenton Beach Officer Alex Hurt noticed an unoccupied pickup truck parked after hours Oct. 28 at Coquina Park and stopped to investigate.

He arrested Julian Z. Herrera, 21, of Bradenton, for possessing cocaine after speaking to the driver and passengers, who returned to the vehicle at about 2 a.m. from the beach.

Asked for identification, the group told the officers their IDs were inside the vehicle, where Hurt reported noticing a strong odor of burnt cannabis. The driver turned over the marijuana in the vehicle to the police, according to the BBPD report.

The report also stated the officers searched the vehicle, finding a wallet with $220 and a small bag of cocaine.

Herrera allegedly admitted the wallet belonged to him, but initially denied owning the cocaine, although later asked why he was the only one arrested when the drug belonged to others as well.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Manatee County jail.

Herrera posted $1,500 bond and was released.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.